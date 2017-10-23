Top Stories
Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds on His Birthday with Ryan Gosling Photo

Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds on His Birthday with Ryan Gosling Photo

Sam Heughan Comments on Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Dealing with Internet Trolls

Sam Heughan Comments on Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Dealing with Internet Trolls

Mon, 23 October 2017 at 10:23 pm

Jordan Fisher Does Emotional Dance to Ed Sheeran Song on 'DWTS' Movie Night (Video)

Jordan Fisher Does Emotional Dance to Ed Sheeran Song on 'DWTS' Movie Night (Video)

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold will give you chills while watching their amazing performance on Dancing With the Stars!

The 23-year-old former Hamilton actor did a dance inspired by dramas for Movie Night on Monday (October 23) in Los Angeles.

Jordan and Lindsay did a rumba set to the tune of Ed Sheeran‘s song “Supermarket Flowers.”

The dance earned the pair 39 out of 40 possible points. Judge Len Goodman docked them one point because he wasn’t a fan of the hand movement Jordan made at one point during the dance.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC, @DancingABC
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars, Jordan Fisher, Lindsay Arnold

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Dr. Phil hit a skateboarder with his car - TMZ
  • Elizabeth Gillies is totally down for a Victorious reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Lala Kent returning to Vanderpump Rules? - TooFab
  • A Magnum P.I. reboot is in the works at CBS - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Mendes opens up about past eating disorder struggles - Just Jared Jr