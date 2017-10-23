Jordan Fisher Does Emotional Dance to Ed Sheeran Song on 'DWTS' Movie Night (Video)

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold will give you chills while watching their amazing performance on Dancing With the Stars!

The 23-year-old former Hamilton actor did a dance inspired by dramas for Movie Night on Monday (October 23) in Los Angeles.

Jordan and Lindsay did a rumba set to the tune of Ed Sheeran‘s song “Supermarket Flowers.”

The dance earned the pair 39 out of 40 possible points. Judge Len Goodman docked them one point because he wasn’t a fan of the hand movement Jordan made at one point during the dance.