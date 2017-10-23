Terrell Owens & Cheryl Burke Become Spies for Highly Rated 'DWTS' Routine! (Video)

Terrell Owens earned the best scores of his Dancing With the Stars career with his performance on Movie Night!

The 43-year-old former football player and his partner Cheryl Burke did a dance inspired by spy movies during the live taping on Monday (October 23) in Los Angeles.

Terrell and Cheryl earned 37 points out of a possible 40 and they got their first 10 thanks to guest judge Shania Twain.

“We are still in the middle of the pack and we need to get out. We really have to start getting 9s and 10s and step it up this week if we want to be a contender for the mirrorball,” Cheryl wrote in her Us Weekly blog. Well, it worked out!