Top Stories
Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds on His Birthday with Ryan Gosling Photo

Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds on His Birthday with Ryan Gosling Photo

Sam Heughan Comments on Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Dealing with Internet Trolls

Sam Heughan Comments on Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Dealing with Internet Trolls

Mon, 23 October 2017 at 9:30 pm

Terrell Owens & Cheryl Burke Become Spies for Highly Rated 'DWTS' Routine! (Video)

Terrell Owens & Cheryl Burke Become Spies for Highly Rated 'DWTS' Routine! (Video)

Terrell Owens earned the best scores of his Dancing With the Stars career with his performance on Movie Night!

The 43-year-old former football player and his partner Cheryl Burke did a dance inspired by spy movies during the live taping on Monday (October 23) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cheryl Burke

Terrell and Cheryl earned 37 points out of a possible 40 and they got their first 10 thanks to guest judge Shania Twain.

“We are still in the middle of the pack and we need to get out. We really have to start getting 9s and 10s and step it up this week if we want to be a contender for the mirrorball,” Cheryl wrote in her Us Weekly blog. Well, it worked out!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC, @DancingABC
Posted to: Cheryl Burke, Dancing With the Stars, Terrell Owens

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Dr. Phil hit a skateboarder with his car - TMZ
  • Elizabeth Gillies is totally down for a Victorious reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Lala Kent returning to Vanderpump Rules? - TooFab
  • A Magnum P.I. reboot is in the works at CBS - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Mendes opens up about past eating disorder struggles - Just Jared Jr