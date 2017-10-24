Niall Horan Performs 'This Town,' 'Slow Hands,' Too Much to Ask' & More on 'Kimmel' - Watch!

Niall Horan is bringing Flicker to life on stage!

The 24-year-old solo pop superstar performed a bunch of tracks from his debut solo studio album during Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night (October 23) in Los Angeles.

Niall performed “Slow Hands” and “Too Much to Ask” during the show, as well as performing a medley of “This Town,” “Paper Houses” and “On My Own” that was streamed off-air – which you can watch right now!

Check out all of Niall‘s performances below.

Pictured below: Niall greets fans while entering the Jimmy Kimmel Live set on Monday (October 23) in Los Angeles.



