Is Khloe Kardashian Pregnant with a Baby Boy?

Reports are emerging that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting a baby boy!

Though the couple have not even confirmed the pregnancy, Us Weekly is reporting that multiple sources have revealed the sex of Khloe‘s baby is a little boy.

“Marriage is definitely in the cards,” an insider added about the 33-year-old reality star and 26-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player. “They are just waiting for the right time to move forward. Khloé doesn’t want to rush into anything.”

“She’s hungrier than ever,” another insider added.