Top Stories
Is Khloe Kardashian Having a Baby Boy or Girl? Sources Say...

Is Khloe Kardashian Having a Baby Boy or Girl? Sources Say...

John Mayer Celebrates One Year of Sobriety

John Mayer Celebrates One Year of Sobriety

Wed, 25 October 2017 at 11:05 am

Is Khloe Kardashian Pregnant with a Baby Boy?

Is Khloe Kardashian Pregnant with a Baby Boy?

Reports are emerging that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting a baby boy!

Though the couple have not even confirmed the pregnancy, Us Weekly is reporting that multiple sources have revealed the sex of Khloe‘s baby is a little boy.

“Marriage is definitely in the cards,” an insider added about the 33-year-old reality star and 26-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player. “They are just waiting for the right time to move forward. Khloé doesn’t want to rush into anything.”

“She’s hungrier than ever,” another insider added.
Just Jared on Facebook
khloe kardashian rumored to be pregnant tristan thompson 01
khloe kardashian rumored to be pregnant tristan thompson 02
khloe kardashian rumored to be pregnant tristan thompson 03
khloe kardashian rumored to be pregnant tristan thompson 04
khloe kardashian rumored to be pregnant tristan thompson 05
khloe kardashian rumored to be pregnant tristan thompson 06
khloe kardashian rumored to be pregnant tristan thompson 07
khloe kardashian rumored to be pregnant tristan thompson 08
khloe kardashian rumored to be pregnant tristan thompson 09
khloe kardashian rumored to be pregnant tristan thompson 10
khloe kardashian rumored to be pregnant tristan thompson 11
khloe kardashian rumored to be pregnant tristan thompson 12
khloe kardashian rumored to be pregnant tristan thompson 13
khloe kardashian rumored to be pregnant tristan thompson 14

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Khloe Kardashian, Pregnant Celebrities, Tristan Thompson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Drake celebrates his 31st birthday with a huge party - TMZ
  • Colleen Ballinger reveals how she came up with Miranda Sings - Just Jared Jr
  • James Corden jokingly reveals that he's Melania Trump's body double - TooFab
  • Fashion brands are beginning to blacklist photographer Terry Richardson - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nia Sioux is getting ready to say goodbye to Dance Moms - Just Jared Jr