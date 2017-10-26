Harvey Weinstein Is Suing The Weinstein Company for Access to His Personal Records

In the wake on his ongoing sexual harassment scandal, Harvey Weinstein is suing his own company.

The film producer filed papers in Delaware on Thursday (October 26) in an effort to obtain personal and employment records from the company, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Harry is claiming that any “unjustified settlements or judgments” will diminish his economic interest in the company.

“If the Board agrees to sell the Company for less than it would be worth because of the threat of unsubstantiated or false allegations, Mr. Weinstein will receive less than he should have received as a Member,” the complaint reads.

“Further, Mr. Weinstein is in a unique position to offer insight, and further explain and contextualize his emails, by providing Mr. Weinstein access to his emails, he can more efficiently assist the Company in its investigation of these issues and defense of the NY AG investigation and any other claims asserted against the Company, such as the one filed on October 25, 2017, against TWC based on Mr. Weinstein’s alleged conduct.”

To read the full complaint, head to HollywoodReporter.com.