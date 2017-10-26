Selena Gomez Gives Review of Taylor Swift's 'Reputation'

Selena Gomez is giving her totally honest review of Taylor Swift‘s upcoming album Reputation, which will be released on November 10.

“I obviously love her so much and want her to do what she does and she’s killing it,” Selena told Zane Lowe during an Apple Music interview. “It’s everything you would want and more so very proud and obviously a major fan.”

“It’s honestly so inspiring,” Selena continued about Taylor‘s new music. “It’s really cool to surround yourself with people and be involved with people who are inspiring and changing the way that they dictate what they love—whether that’s acting or music—and she’s one of those people who continue to do that.”

Taylor has released three songs off of Reputation so far: “Gorgeous,”“…Ready For It?” and “Look What You Made Me Do.”