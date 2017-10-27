Top Stories
Migos, Nicki Minaj & Cardi B: 'Motor Sport' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

15 Hidden Moments & Meanings in Taylor Swift's 'Ready for It' Video Explained!

Alexander Skarsgard Debuts New Bald Head - See Photos!

Kim & Kanye Celebrate Kim's 37th Birthday!

Rihanna Pays Homage to Queen Nefertiti on 'Vogue Arabia' Covers!

Rihanna Pays Homage to Queen Nefertiti on 'Vogue Arabia' Covers!

Rihanna looks absolutely amazing while paying homage to Queen Nefertiti on the cover of Vogue Arabia‘s November 2017 issue!

The 29-year-old entertainer is pictured wearing Gucci on the two covers that have been released, which were shot by Greg Kadel Studios.

Rihanna took to her Instagram account to share photos from the cover spread and tease that the mag will be hitting newsstands on November 1.

Vogue Arabia teased the cover shoot earlier this month by tweeting, “Thousands of years apart, two iconic women will finally meet in the pages of Vogue Arabia.”

Rihanna actually has a tattoo of Queen Nefertiti located on her torso!

Credit: Greg Kadel Studios; Photos: Vogue Arabia
