Teddy Geiger Reveals Gender Transition: 'This Is Who I Have Been'

Teddy Geiger is in the process of transitioning.

The 29-year-old singer and songwriter took to Instagram to explain the recent change in their appearance, adding that it’s who they’ve been for a long time.

“I am transitioning. I started talking about it with a couple of my close friends and family about a month ago and it’s given me the courage to start the process. I feel like the next step is to tell all y’all. So here goes. Love it or hate it this is who I have been for a looooong time,” Teddy wrote.

Teddy was met with tons of support from fans and they later thanked everyone for the positive response.

“Woke up to so much love. I have the best friends,” Teddy added.

Teddy is best known for their 2006 hit “For You I Will (Confidence)” and in more recent years has written songs for One Direction and Shawn Mendes like “Stitches” and “Treat You Better.” They also starred in The Rocker alongside Emma Stone.

Check out Teddy‘s entire message below…