Sun, 29 October 2017 at 11:14 am

Hilary Duff Dresses as Cute Bunny for Halloween Party

Hilary Duff dressed as a cute bunny for a Halloween party!

The 30-year-old Younger actress was seen stepping out for a party on Friday (October 27) in Los Angeles. That same day, Hilary was also seen grabbing coffee in the area.

Later in the weekend, Hilary was seen out to lunch with her son Luca (not pictured) on Saturday (October 28) in Los Angeles.

Photos: Backgrid
