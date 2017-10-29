Sun, 29 October 2017 at 11:14 am
Hilary Duff Dresses as Cute Bunny for Halloween Party
Hilary Duff dressed as a cute bunny for a Halloween party!
The 30-year-old Younger actress was seen stepping out for a party on Friday (October 27) in Los Angeles. That same day, Hilary was also seen grabbing coffee in the area.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilary Duff
Later in the weekend, Hilary was seen out to lunch with her son Luca (not pictured) on Saturday (October 28) in Los Angeles.
See all the photos of Hilary Duff out and about on Halloween weekend…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Backgrid Posted to: 2017 Halloween, Hilary Duff
Sponsored Links by ZergNet