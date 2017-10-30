Jessica Alba Dresses as Juno for Kelly Rowland's Costume Couture Party!

Jessica Alba keeps close to her hubby Cash Warren while making their way out of the Ciroc Kicks Off Halloween with Lenny S. & Kelly Rowland’s Costume Couture Celebration held at Poppy on Sunday (October 29) in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old pregnant actress and businesswoman rocked an adorable Juno-inspired costume along with her bestie Kelly Sawyer while enjoying the festivities with hubby Cash, who dressed up as Luigi.

Kelly Rowland went as Grace Jones‘ character Strangé from 1992′s Boomerang and was joined at the event by Jhene Aiko, ASAP Rocky, Usher and his wife Grace Miguel, Sevyn Streeter, Justine Skye, 2 Chainz, Jasmine Sanders, Terrence J, and Tyler Perry.