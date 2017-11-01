Top Stories
Adam Levine Reveals How He Found Out Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Were Dating

See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy with Halloween Pic!

How Is The Weeknd Doing After Split From Selena Gomez?

Wed, 01 November 2017 at 12:16 am

LA Dodgers & Houston Astros Head to Game 7 of World Series - Celebs React

The Los Angeles Dodgers are still in it!

In game six of the 2017 World Series on Tuesday night (October 31), the Dodgers defeated Houston Astros 3-1 forcing a game seven tomorrow night at Dodgers Stadium in LA.

Whoever wins tomorrow night’s game will be the winner of the World Series this year.

Tons of celebs have been voicing their support for both teams.

During tonight’s game, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis hit the field to lend their support for the Dodgers and wave the team’s flags.

Read more celeb reactions inside…
