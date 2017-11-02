Top Stories
Kevin Spacey Is 'Seeking Treatment' Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Thu, 02 November 2017 at 8:00 am

Hailee Steinfeld Lands Her First 'Cosmopolitan' Cover! (Exclusive)

Hailee Steinfeld looks stunning on the cover of Cosmopolitan‘s December issue, on newsstands November 7th!

The 20-year-old Pitch Perfect 3 actress, who’s being featured on the mag’s cover for the first time, took a quick survey to answer some fun questions!

Check out what Hailee had to say…

A celebrity she’d like to recruit for the Bellas: “Chrissy Teigen.”

Her dream duet partner is: “Drake.”

Her first kiss was: “The summer going into 6th grade. I set my expectations waaay too high.”

She feels sexiest when: “I’m onstage performing for my fans.”

FYI: Hailee is wearing a Valentino jumpsuit, Stella McCartney bralette, and Valentino shoes on the cover.

For more from Hailee, head to Cosmopolitan.com.
hailee steinfeld cosmopolitan 2017 december cover 01
hailee steinfeld cosmopolitan 2017 december cover 02

Photos: Kai Z. Feng
