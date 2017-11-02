Hailee Steinfeld Lands Her First 'Cosmopolitan' Cover! (Exclusive)

Hailee Steinfeld looks stunning on the cover of Cosmopolitan‘s December issue, on newsstands November 7th!

The 20-year-old Pitch Perfect 3 actress, who’s being featured on the mag’s cover for the first time, took a quick survey to answer some fun questions!

Check out what Hailee had to say…

A celebrity she’d like to recruit for the Bellas: “Chrissy Teigen.”

Her dream duet partner is: “Drake.”

Her first kiss was: “The summer going into 6th grade. I set my expectations waaay too high.”

She feels sexiest when: “I’m onstage performing for my fans.”

FYI: Hailee is wearing a Valentino jumpsuit, Stella McCartney bralette, and Valentino shoes on the cover.

For more from Hailee, head to Cosmopolitan.com.