Hailee Steinfeld Lands Her First 'Cosmopolitan' Cover! (Exclusive)
Hailee Steinfeld looks stunning on the cover of Cosmopolitan‘s December issue, on newsstands November 7th!
The 20-year-old Pitch Perfect 3 actress, who’s being featured on the mag’s cover for the first time, took a quick survey to answer some fun questions!
Check out what Hailee had to say…
A celebrity she’d like to recruit for the Bellas: “Chrissy Teigen.”
Her dream duet partner is: “Drake.”
Her first kiss was: “The summer going into 6th grade. I set my expectations waaay too high.”
She feels sexiest when: “I’m onstage performing for my fans.”
FYI: Hailee is wearing a Valentino jumpsuit, Stella McCartney bralette, and Valentino shoes on the cover.
