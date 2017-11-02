Kerry Washington Gets Expertly Scared on ‘Ellen’ – Watch Here!

Poor Kerry Washington!

The 40-year-old Scandal star stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday (November 2) to promote the hit ABC show's final season – and Ellen DeGeneres truly went all out to get her scared real good just days after Halloween.

Kerry and Ellen were pretty deep into a game of "Purple Purseword" when a staff member dressed in a skeleton costume came jumping through the table scaring Kerry for the first time in her 10 appearances on the talk show.

Kerry also discuss the importance of women coming together and looking out for each other now more than ever - Watch more after the cut!



Kerry Washington Gets a Scare During 'Purple Purseword'

Click inside to watch the rest of Kerry Washington's appearance on The Ellen Show...



Kerry Washington Praises Women Supporting Women