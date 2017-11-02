Kerry Washington Gets Expertly Scared on ‘Ellen’ – Watch Here!

Kerry Washington Gets Expertly Scared on ‘Ellen’ – Watch Here!
gallery
video
kerry washington gets expertly scared on ellen 01
kerry washington gets expertly scared on ellen 02
kerry washington gets expertly scared on ellen 03
kerry washington gets expertly scared on ellen 04
kerry washington gets expertly scared on ellen 05
kerry washington gets expertly scared on ellen 06

Poor Kerry Washington!

The 40-year-old Scandal star stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday (November 2) to promote the hit ABC show's final season – and Ellen DeGeneres truly went all out to get her scared real good just days after Halloween.

Kerry and Ellen were pretty deep into a game of "Purple Purseword" when a staff member dressed in a skeleton costume came jumping through the table scaring Kerry for the first time in her 10 appearances on the talk show.

Kerry also discuss the importance of women coming together and looking out for each other now more than ever - Watch more after the cut!


Kerry Washington Gets a Scare During 'Purple Purseword'

Click inside to watch the rest of Kerry Washington's appearance on The Ellen Show...


Kerry Washington Praises Women Supporting Women
Sponsored Links by ZergNet

Top Stories

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Dustin Hoffman responds to sexual harassment allegations - TMZ
  • Chloe x Halle's Halloween costume is a total throwback to their childhood - Just Jared Jr
  • Wendy Williams gets emotional talking about her fainting spell - TooFab
  • Find out why Lana Del Rey is retiring her song "Cola" - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ross Lynch opens up about playing Jeffrey Dahmer- Just Jared Jr
Sponsored Links by ZergNet
Just Jared Jr
  1. Colleen Ballinger Reveals Just How Much Work Goes Into Miranda Sings (Exclusive)
    Colleen Ballinger Reveals Just How Much Work Goes Into...
    We all know by now that being a professional vlogger isn’t just filming five minutes a day...
  2. Prince Jackson Taken to Hospital in Ambulance After Motorcycle Crash
    Prince Jackson Taken to Hospital in Ambulance After...
    Prince Jackson lost control of his bike, but he’s doing okay! Prince, who is the 20-year-old...
  3. Kylie Jenner Reveals Locations For Kylie Cosmetics Holiday Pop Ups
    Kylie Jenner Reveals Locations For Kylie Cosmetics Holiday...
    Last year, Kylie Jenner hosted just two holiday pop up stores for her Kylie Cosmetics line —...
Read more on Just Jared Jr! »