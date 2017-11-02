Maroon 5 & SZA Perform 'What Lovers Do' Together on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Maroon 5 served as the musical guest on last night’s (November 1) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!

The Adam Levine-fronted band were joined by their collaborator SZA to perform their hit song “What Lovers Do” together for the first time.

The track, which is off their upcoming Red Pill Blues, jumps #12 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week after nine weeks on the chart.

Maroon 5 recently announced they’re going out on a 33-date Red Pill Blues tour in support of Red Pill Blues, which is officially out on Friday (November 3).



Maroon 5 & SZA: ‘What Lovers Do’ (The Tonight Show)