Paz de la Huerta Says Harvey Weinstein Raped Her Twice in 2010

Paz de la Huerta is the latest actress to come forward and share her story against Harvey Weinstein.

The 33-year-old actress alleges in Vanity Fair that the disgraced movie producer raped her twice in 2010.

Paz says the first instance happened in November of that year after Harvey offered her a ride home to her New York City where he demanded to come in for a drink.

“Things got very uncomfortable very fast,” Paz says before recounting the attack.

“I felt afraid… It wasn’t consensual… It happened very quickly… He stuck himself inside me… When he was done he said he’d be calling me,” Paz said. “I kind of just laid on the bed in shock.”

Paz went on to share that the second attack happened a month later when Harvey allegedly showed up at her apartment drunk.

“I was in no state,” she said. “I was so terrified of him… I did say no, and when he was on top of me I said, ‘I don’t want to do this.’ He kept humping me and it was disgusting. He’s like a pig… He raped me.”

The NYPD has opened an investigation in Paz‘s sexual assault complaints against Harvey.