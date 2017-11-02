Taylor Swift Teases 'Call It What You Want,' Debuting Tonight!

Taylor Swift just posted some lyrics from one of her brand new songs from Reputation, called “Call It What You Want.”

The 27-year-old entertainer shared that her new song will be released in a matter of hours at midnight.

Reputation is just about a week away, set to be released on November 10. In addition, it was announced today that on November 9, Taylor will be performing on of her songs from Reputation on TGIT on ABC!

Read the first lyrics from “Call It What You Want” below, and stay tuned to JJ for the stream of the song!