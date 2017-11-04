Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Celebrate Their Engagement in NYC!

Sophie Turner holds on tight to fiance Joe Jonas as they arrive at their engagement dinner on Saturday night (November 4) in New York City.

The 21-year-old Game of Thrones actress looked super chic in a silk blouse and black trousers while the 28-year-old DNCE frontman looked cool in a black and silver suit.

Joining the engaged couple at the dinner was Joe‘s older brother Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle along with his DNCE band mates Cole Whittle and JinJoo Lee.

The day before, the groom-to-be was spotted grabbing lunch and doing some shopping with his younger brother Nick Jonas.

