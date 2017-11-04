Top Stories
Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Grab Late Night Dinner After Church

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Grab Late Night Dinner After Church

Chris Pratt Returns to Instagram After Split from Anna Faris

Chris Pratt Returns to Instagram After Split from Anna Faris

Tom Hardy Films Late Night 'Venom' Scene in Atlanta

Tom Hardy Films Late Night 'Venom' Scene in Atlanta

This Could Be Blac Chyna's New Boyfriend...

This Could Be Blac Chyna's New Boyfriend...

Sat, 04 November 2017 at 3:18 pm

Uma Thurman Gives Powerful Response to Sexual Harassment in Hollywood

Uma Thurman Gives Powerful Response to Sexual Harassment in Hollywood

Uma Thurman was asked to speak about the sexual harassment issue in Hollywood recently and her response is going viral two weeks later.

The actress spoke to Access Hollywood back in October and her powerful answer is spreading online this weekend after journalist Yashar Ali shared the clip.

“I don’t have a tidy soundbite for you, because I’ve learned I’m not a child and I’ve learned that when I’ve spoken in anger I usually regret the way I express myself,” Uma said. “So I’ve been waiting to feel less angry. And when I’m ready, I’ll say what I have to say.”

Many celebs have praised Uma‘s answer including Lena Dunham, Audra McDonald, Asia Argento, and more.


Uma Thurman Gets Emotional About Women Speaking Out On Sexual Harassment In Hollywood

Click inside to read what celebs are saying…

Read tweets from celebs below.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Access Hollywood
Posted to: Uma Thurman

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Chris Brown spent a lot of dough on this cake! - TMZ
  • Find out all the radio stations already playing holiday music - Just Jared Jr
  • Kris Jenner got grilled about the Kardashian pregnancies - TooFab
  • Kevin Spacey is likely to be written out of House of Cards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Noah Schnapp is revealing if he'd date a fan - Just Jared Jr