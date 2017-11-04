Uma Thurman Gives Powerful Response to Sexual Harassment in Hollywood
Uma Thurman was asked to speak about the sexual harassment issue in Hollywood recently and her response is going viral two weeks later.
The actress spoke to Access Hollywood back in October and her powerful answer is spreading online this weekend after journalist Yashar Ali shared the clip.
“I don’t have a tidy soundbite for you, because I’ve learned I’m not a child and I’ve learned that when I’ve spoken in anger I usually regret the way I express myself,” Uma said. “So I’ve been waiting to feel less angry. And when I’m ready, I’ll say what I have to say.”
Many celebs have praised Uma‘s answer including Lena Dunham, Audra McDonald, Asia Argento, and more.
Uma "and when I'm ready" Thurman has my vote!!! https://t.co/DA9REtuYJx
— 💎 Lena Dunham 💎 (@lenadunham) November 4, 2017
damn straight super smart woman #UMA
— ROSIE (@Rosie) November 4, 2017
Dear #UmaThurman may peace be with you and your soul. We need your strong voice, it truly is commanding https://t.co/Wdom7pBEM4
— Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) November 4, 2017
🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 https://t.co/sA6FErDLGn
— Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) November 4, 2017
Uma Thurman is a bad-ass. A bad-ass in the fight for women, and also a badass in the fight against BDD, something we also share. #MeToo
— Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) November 4, 2017