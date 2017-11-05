Selena Gomez Bares Hint of Midriff For Tea Run

Selena Gomez steps out solo to pick up an iced tea on Sunday (November 5) in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old entertainer has been spending a lot of time lately with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, leading everyone to think they just might be getting back together.

The day before, the two attended not one, but two church services for the Hillsong Church Conference.

It was recently revealed that Selena and The Weeknd had split up, but it happened before she and Justin began hanging out so much.