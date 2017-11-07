Top Stories
Tue, 07 November 2017 at 4:09 pm

Gigi Hadid Wows in Yellow Jacket at Gigi x Maybelline Launch Party in London

Gigi Hadid Wows in Yellow Jacket at Gigi x Maybelline Launch Party in London

Gigi Hadid is all smiles while arriving for her Gigi Hadid X Maybelline Party in London on Tuesday night (November 7).

The 22-year-old model, in a matching yellow dress and jacket, stepped out for the star-studded event to show off her new collection with Maybelline.

In a recent interview, Gigi opened up about her Coast to Coast palettes, that are available now.

“[It's for] people who are maybe intimated to have to do full glam everyday,” Gigi shared. “It makes things easier, more mixable and matchable and easy to use and wearable.”

