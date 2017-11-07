Top Stories
Ed Westwick Accused of Rape by Actress Kristina Cohen: 'He Held Me Down'

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Sia Has Most Epic Response to Invasive Paparazzi Photo Leak

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Tue, 07 November 2017 at 11:32 am

K-Pop Group BTS Is Releasing a 'Mic Drop' Remix With Steve Aoki & Desiigner!

K-Pop Group BTS Is Releasing a 'Mic Drop' Remix With Steve Aoki & Desiigner!

The boys of BTS are about to give “Mic Drop” the extra special remix treatment!

Just ahead of their history-making 2017 American Music Awards performance, the seven member Korean pop troupe will release a remix of their Love Yourself: Her track on November 17 featuring Steve Aoki and Desiigner as a way to thank their fans.

“The remixes surprise release is to repay fans worldwide for their meaningful success and for showing BTS so much love during their most recent comeback for the album Love Yourself: Her,” said their agency, Big Hit Entertainment.

We can’t wait to hear it – and don’t miss the boys performing at the 2017 AMAs on November 19!

Listen to the original below.
Photos: Big Hit Entertainment
