Tue, 07 November 2017 at 4:26 pm

'Shameless' Star Ethan Cutkosky Arrested for DUI

'Shameless' Star Ethan Cutkosky Arrested for DUI

Ethan Cutkosky was arrested for DUI last week in Los Angeles.

The 18-year-old actor, best known for playing Carl Gallagher on Showtime’s Shameless, was pulled over at around 10:30pm on Thursday (November 2) after he started to straddle the traffic lanes, according to TMZ.

Ethan was arrested on the spot after doing poorly on the field sobriety tests. Cops reportedly smelled marijuana in the car and he admitted to smoking weed that evening. Toxicology reports are pending.
Photos: Getty
