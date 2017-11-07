Top Stories
Matt LeBlanc Opens Up About Embracing His Grey Hair Since the End of 'Friends'!

Ed Westwick Responds to Rape Allegation: 'I Do Not Know This Woman'

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Tue, 07 November 2017 at 3:15 pm

Zendaya Says A Vegas Birthday For Her 21st Would've Been 'Hell'

Zendaya Says A Vegas Birthday For Her 21st Would've Been 'Hell'

Zendaya shines on the cover of FASHION Magazine’s Winter 2018 issue.

Here’s what the 21-year-old Greatest Showman actress shared with the mag:

On not having a birthday in Las Vegas for her 21st: “[My] 21st birthday [was] at my house, with my family and friends. There [was] no alcohol – I mean, people can have alcohol if they want it, but [I wasn’t] going to be drinking any. […] For me, a Vegas version of my birthday would be like hell.”

On having “grandma” tendencies: “I think I’ve always been a grandma. I’ve always been a very old woman inside a younger person’s body. Of course, I have my young-people tendencies; we all have those. But at the end of the day, I’ve always been called a grandma. I don’t like going out. I enjoy the company of my TV and myself.”

On the “universe” rewarding her for being a good person: “I like to think that in some divine way, I don’t know how, the universe decided I was a good person to do this because I’m a good person. And I guess the universe knew – if we’re accepting that that’s a thing – that I would try to do something good with what I’ve got and I’d be able to handle the pressure.

Fashion magazine’s winter issue hits Canadian newsstands on November 20th and is in select Barnes and Nobles in the U.S. on December 5th.

Photos: Fashion magazine
Magazine, Zendaya

