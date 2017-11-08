Top Stories
CMA Awards 2017 - Full Coverage!

James McAvoy Goes Shirtless on Set of 'Split' Sequel

Ezra Miller Was Told He Made a Mistake By Coming Out as Queer

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Wed, 08 November 2017 at 9:29 pm

Chris Stapleton & Dierks Bentley Hit the Red Carpet at CMA Awards 2017!

Chris Stapleton and Dierks Bentley look sharp on the red carpet!

The 39-year-old and 41-year-old country stars were joined by their respective wives Morgane Stapleton and Cassidy Black at the 2017 CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (November 8) in Nashville, Tenn.

Chris is nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for his From A Room: Volume 1. He’s also performing during the ceremony.

Dierks is nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year and performing during the ceremony.
Photos: Getty Images
