Jason Segel Talks Writing Young Adult Novel 'Otherworld' on 'Late Show' - Watch Here!

Jason Segel made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday (November 7) and talked all about making his transition from actor to five-time book writer.

“No one was ever knocking at my door to play Captain America. It’s not how my career was like so I wrote a lot of those movies that I did,” the 37-year-old expressed to host Stephen. “I wrote Forgetting Sarah Marshall when I was like 24 and I wrote Muppet’s with a friend of mine, Nick.”

Jason also talked to Stephen about releasing the first book in a new trilogy, “Otherworld“, which sets up a thriller inside a virtual reality world in which gamer Simon searches for his best friend, Kat, to protect her from nefarious corporate forces.



