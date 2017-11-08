Top Stories
Met Gala 2018 Hosts &amp; Theme Revealed!

Met Gala 2018 Hosts & Theme Revealed!

Sadie Sink Responds to 'Stranger Things' Kiss Controversy

Sadie Sink Responds to 'Stranger Things' Kiss Controversy

Ezra Miller Was Told He Made a Mistake By Coming Out as Queer

Ezra Miller Was Told He Made a Mistake By Coming Out as Queer

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Wed, 08 November 2017 at 1:35 pm

Jason Segel Talks Writing Young Adult Novel 'Otherworld' on 'Late Show' - Watch Here!

Jason Segel Talks Writing Young Adult Novel 'Otherworld' on 'Late Show' - Watch Here!

Jason Segel made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday (November 7) and talked all about making his transition from actor to five-time book writer.

“No one was ever knocking at my door to play Captain America. It’s not how my career was like so I wrote a lot of those movies that I did,” the 37-year-old expressed to host Stephen. “I wrote Forgetting Sarah Marshall when I was like 24 and I wrote Muppet’s with a friend of mine, Nick.”

Jason also talked to Stephen about releasing the first book in a new trilogy, “Otherworld“, which sets up a thriller inside a virtual reality world in which gamer Simon searches for his best friend, Kat, to protect her from nefarious corporate forces.


Jason Segel Escaped LA For An Orange Grove
Just Jared on Facebook
jason segel talks writing young adult novel otherworld on late show 01
jason segel talks writing young adult novel otherworld on late show 02
jason segel talks writing young adult novel otherworld on late show 03

Credit: Scott Kowalchyk; Photos: CBS
Posted to: Jason Segel

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Justin Bieber is showing off completely tattooed torso - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario is sporting a new 'do - Just Jared Jr
  • Caitlyn Jenner is slamming "stupid" Rob Kardashian - TooFab
  • Mary J. Blige has a musical drama in the works at Fox - The Hollywood Reporter
  • New Hope covers old school One Direction songs - Just Jared Jr