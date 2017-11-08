Rashida Jones Hosts 'Project MC2: Part 6' Netflix Premiere!

Rashida Jones keeps it cool and casual while hosting the Project Mc2: Part 6 Netflix Premiere held at The Google Space on Tuesday (November 7) in Venice, Calif.

The 41-year-old actress was joined by Project Mc2 cast members Genneya Walton, Victoria Vida, Mika Abdalla, as well as Google software engineer Kim Swennen and girls from Black Girls Code as she also hosted a Q&A session.

Project Mc² is a group of BFFs using their S.T.E.A.M. skills and talents to go on missions as undercover agents for NOV8 (that’s “innovate”!). NOV8 is a top-secret group of super smart girls and women saving the world one science experiment at a time.

Parts 1-6 of the Netflix original series Project Mc² is available now!



Project Mc² | Part 6 Official Trailer