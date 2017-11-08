Top Stories
Met Gala 2018 Hosts &amp; Theme Revealed!

Met Gala 2018 Hosts & Theme Revealed!

Ed Westwick Rape Claim Being Investigated by LAPD

Ed Westwick Rape Claim Being Investigated by LAPD

Katharine McPhee Sets the Record Straight on David Foster Dating Rumors

Katharine McPhee Sets the Record Straight on David Foster Dating Rumors

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Wed, 08 November 2017 at 12:01 pm

Rashida Jones Hosts 'Project MC2: Part 6' Netflix Premiere!

Rashida Jones Hosts 'Project MC2: Part 6' Netflix Premiere!

Rashida Jones keeps it cool and casual while hosting the Project Mc2: Part 6 Netflix Premiere held at The Google Space on Tuesday (November 7) in Venice, Calif.

The 41-year-old actress was joined by Project Mc2 cast members Genneya Walton, Victoria Vida, Mika Abdalla, as well as Google software engineer Kim Swennen and girls from Black Girls Code as she also hosted a Q&A session.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rashida Jones

Project Mc² is a group of BFFs using their S.T.E.A.M. skills and talents to go on missions as undercover agents for NOV8 (that’s “innovate”!). NOV8 is a top-secret group of super smart girls and women saving the world one science experiment at a time.

Parts 1-6 of the Netflix original series Project Mc² is available now!


Project Mc² | Part 6 Official Trailer
Just Jared on Facebook
rashida jones hosts project mc2 part 6 netflix premiere 01
rashida jones hosts project mc2 part 6 netflix premiere 02
rashida jones hosts project mc2 part 6 netflix premiere 03
rashida jones hosts project mc2 part 6 netflix premiere 04
rashida jones hosts project mc2 part 6 netflix premiere 05
rashida jones hosts project mc2 part 6 netflix premiere 06
rashida jones hosts project mc2 part 6 netflix premiere 07
rashida jones hosts project mc2 part 6 netflix premiere 08
rashida jones hosts project mc2 part 6 netflix premiere 09
rashida jones hosts project mc2 part 6 netflix premiere 10
rashida jones hosts project mc2 part 6 netflix premiere 11
rashida jones hosts project mc2 part 6 netflix premiere 12
rashida jones hosts project mc2 part 6 netflix premiere 13
rashida jones hosts project mc2 part 6 netflix premiere 14
rashida jones hosts project mc2 part 6 netflix premiere 15
rashida jones hosts project mc2 part 6 netflix premiere 16
rashida jones hosts project mc2 part 6 netflix premiere 17
rashida jones hosts project mc2 part 6 netflix premiere 18
rashida jones hosts project mc2 part 6 netflix premiere 19
rashida jones hosts project mc2 part 6 netflix premiere 20
rashida jones hosts project mc2 part 6 netflix premiere 21
rashida jones hosts project mc2 part 6 netflix premiere 22
rashida jones hosts project mc2 part 6 netflix premiere 23

Credit: Rachel Murray; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Genneya Walton, Mika Abdalla, Rashida Jones, Victoria Vida

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Justin Bieber is showing off completely tattooed torso - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario is sporting a new 'do - Just Jared Jr
  • Caitlyn Jenner is slamming "stupid" Rob Kardashian - TooFab
  • Mary J. Blige has a musical drama in the works at Fox - The Hollywood Reporter
  • New Hope covers old school One Direction songs - Just Jared Jr