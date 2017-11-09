HBO Cuts Ties with Louis C.K., FX Is Reviewing the Allegations

Louis C.K. was accused of sexual misconduct by five women in a new expose today and now HBO and FX have responded to the allegations.

HBO has announced it will be parting ways with C.K. and he has been removed from the lineup of the upcoming Night of Too Many Stars special, set to air on November 18. The network is also dropping his comedy specials from its on-demand service.

“Louis C.K. will no longer be participating in the Night of Too Many Stars: America Unites for Autism Programs, which will be presented live on HBO on November 18,” HBO said in a statement. “In addition, HBO is removing Louis C.K.’s past projects from its On Demand services.”

FX, which airs his show Louie and other ones he executive produces like Baskets and Better Things, has also responded.

“We are obviously very troubled by the allegations about Louis C.K. published in The New York Times today. The network has received no allegations of misconduct by Louis C.K. related to any of our 5 shows produced together over the past 8 years,” the company said in a statement. “FX Networks and FXP take all necessary actions to protect our employees and thoroughly investigate any allegations of misconduct within our workplace. That said, the matter is currently under review.”