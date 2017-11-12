Angelina Jolie Speaks On Stage While Presenting at Governors Awards 2017

Angelina Jolie took the stage at the 2017 Governors Awards!

The 42-year-old By the Sea actress and director dazzled in a beige dress adorned with silver and gold sequins at the event hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on Saturday (November 11) in Hollywood.

She completed her look with a diamond necklace and a pop of red lipstick.

Angelina presented the Honorary Award to director Agnes Varda.

Last weekend, Angelina stunned in silver at the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards, where she and author Loung Ung received the Hollywood Foreign Language Film Award for their movie First They Killed My Father.

