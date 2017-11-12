Top Stories
Sun, 12 November 2017 at 3:08 am

Angelina Jolie Speaks On Stage While Presenting at Governors Awards 2017

Angelina Jolie Speaks On Stage While Presenting at Governors Awards 2017

Angelina Jolie took the stage at the 2017 Governors Awards!

The 42-year-old By the Sea actress and director dazzled in a beige dress adorned with silver and gold sequins at the event hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on Saturday (November 11) in Hollywood.

She completed her look with a diamond necklace and a pop of red lipstick.

Angelina presented the Honorary Award to director Agnes Varda.

Last weekend, Angelina stunned in silver at the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards, where she and author Loung Ung received the Hollywood Foreign Language Film Award for their movie First They Killed My Father.

10+ pictures inside of Angelina Jolie at the event…

Photos: Getty
  • Lesley Starkey

    Seeing Angelina and Agnes dance was the cutest thing. Angelina looked wonderful.

  • Lesley Starkey

    Angie looks so happy. She has definitely got a sparkle about her at the moment.

  • Lesley Starkey
  • Pasc24
  • romy

    Gross. They belong to an 80 year old. She’s anorexic.

  • toastie postie

    That was cute. Hope they get a good video of it.

  • Pasc24

    Angelina is a narcissist, they don’t admit that they have issues and should seek therapy.
    She’s injecting fillers in her face so that people don’t look at her emaciated and malnourished body. Some naive people think then she’s healthy and doesn’t need help.
    Whatever – it’s Angelina’s body which will say one day “fuck this shit” and she will pay the prize for her drug addiction and emaciation. Not me.

  • romy

    Sad but true.

    If winning some silly statues is more important to her than her health, then that’s her choice.

    Oh well, her life.

  • Pasc24

    Yep.

  • stuart

    Thank you, toastie postie. You are great.

  • stuart

    thank you, Lesley Starkey.
    Girl interrupted, the acting of Angelina Jolie was amazing.

  • Itsumi

    Instead of always stalking AJ and her kids on the Internet for new photos, her JJ loons should send AJ some sandwiches. She’s an ironing board with ridiculously huge bolt-ons.