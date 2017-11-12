Rita Ora Performs 'Your Song' & 'Anywhere' at MTV EMAs 2017 (Video)

Rita Ora hits the stage for her performance at the 2017 MTV EMAs held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Sunday (November 12) in London, England.

The 26-year-old singer is hosting the event and she also performed two of her recent hit songs – “Your Song” and “Anywhere.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rita Ora

Rita walked the red carpet earlier in the night in a bathrobe, part of a gag during the opening sketch in which she got a call saying that the show needed a host at the last minute. A camera followed her running out of her apartment and taking the tube to Wembley for the show. Watch the video after the cut!

Click inside to watch the opening video…