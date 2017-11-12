Taylor Swift Used a Diamond Snake-Shaped Microphone on 'SNL'

Taylor Swift‘s Reputation era has been filled with snakes and her Saturday Night Live performance was no exception!

The 27-year-old songstress took to the stage on Saturday (November 11) and fans immediately took notice of her diamond encrusted snake microphone!

While performing “…Ready for It?” Tay showed off the gold bedazzled mic and later donned a snake sweater while playing an acoustic version of “Call It What You Want.”

Taylor hasn’t specifically mentioned why she chose a snake motif for her new album but many fans think it has to do with her feud Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

She also featured lots of snakes in her “Look What You Made Me Do” video and is selling snake jewelry and clothing on her website.