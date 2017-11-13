Top Stories
Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Tour - Dates &amp; Venues Revealed!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Charlie Hunnam Lets Out a Laugh in New Swoon-Worthy Photos!

Usher &amp; His Wife Have a Message to His Herpes Accusers

Mon, 13 November 2017 at 10:20 am

Bijou Phillips Apologizes to Daniel Franzese After Allegations of Harassment & Shaming

Actress Bijou Phillips has responded to actor Daniel Franzese‘s allegations of harassment and bullying.

The 37-year-old actress issued the following statement to TMZ: “I want to write to address what Daniel has said. I don’t remember that time well, those years are a blur. I was a teenager and reckless in my behavior. I know Daniel to be a trustworthy and honest person, and to find out through social media that I was not the friend I thought I was to him made me so sad. I am so mortified by this behavior and have contacted Daniel and apologized to him privately. I am not and never have been homophobic. I have nothing but love for the LGBTQ community and Daniel.”

Daniel wrote a lengthy Facebook post over the weekend over the harassment he alleged.

“It started with a lot of eye‪ ‬rolling whenever we spoke but‪ ‬escalated when we did a cast shoot for the poster‪.‬ ‪A‬s we were shooting she kept loudly saying ‘Are you gay?!’ and laughing‪ while ‬the producers‪ ‬and photographer did nothing‪ ‬to stop her but some of my cast like Micheal Pitt and Brad Renfro kept telling her to shut up‪ ‬but she continued to say ‘Are You Gay?!’ Like 10 times making sure to be loud enough for everyone to hear I reluctantly told her i was bi. Which at the time was how I was choosing to‪ ‬identify as ‘Q’ wasn’t known to be an option yet and to be honest I don’t know that I had many gay experiences at the time my life. I was an extremely late bloomer. She cackled and‪ said ‘HA! He’s bi!’ And then when I showed up to work the next day in front of the crew she was screaming “Oh look! The Bi guy is here!” Daniel wrote.

