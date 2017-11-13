Top Stories
Mon, 13 November 2017 at 9:23 pm

Drew Scott Swings Emma Slater Through the Air for 'DWTS' Semi-Finals Dance (Video)

Drew Scott Swings Emma Slater Through the Air for 'DWTS' Semi-Finals Dance (Video)

Drew Scott and Emma Slater pulled off a super cool move during their semi-finals performance on Dancing With the Stars!

The 39-year-old Property Brothers star swung his partner through the air for their jazz routine during the taping on Monday (November 13) in Los Angeles.

Drew and Emma recreated Corbin Bleu and Karina Smirnoff‘s routine from season 17 for their second dance of the night. They did a tango for their first performance and earned a 24 out of 30 points for both routines.

Make sure to place your votes ahead of the finale next week!

Click inside to watch the other performance…

Photos: ABC, @DancingABC
