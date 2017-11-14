Amber Heard Reveals If She Has Any Regrets

Amber Heard is all decked out with Swarovski crystals from eyelid to temple on the cover of Allure‘s December 2017 issue.

Here’s what the 31-year-old Justice League actress had to share with the mag:

On if she has any regrets: “I’m bad with regrets…. I want to squeeze the juice from the motherf*cking orange. I was given one orange. You have one life, and I just couldn’t, I just can’t imagine not squeezing every ounce of juice I could possibly get from it. Is there anything worse than a life not lived? If I could write one honest sentence, it would be this: I have not wasted a single second.”

On equality: “Equality shouldn’t be up for debate…. History tends to favor those on the right side of it. Whether it’s civil rights in 1962 or suffrage in 1914 or gay rights in 2007. All of these debates seemed specific at the time, but if you pull back to the macro, there’s a trend: fairness. Justice is not as nuanced or delicate as it’s made out to be. And as the texture of our culture changes, [equality] will manifest differently in our debates.”

On getting in shape to play Mera in Justice League: “I trained with Gunnar Peterson here in L.A. I’d wake up, train, eat my hard-boiled egg and some kale and then go stunt or martial arts training. I spent about five hours of my day training. For my next movie I should be in sweatpants.”

