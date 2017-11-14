Johnny Depp Has a Threesome in Raunchy 'KILL4ME' Marilyn Manson Music Video

Johnny Depp is getting some serious action in the new Marilyn Manson music video.

The 54-year-old actor co-stars in the newly released music video for Marilyn‘s latest Heaven Upside Down release “KILL4ME,” which dropped on Tuesday (November 14).

The Bill Yukich-directed music video follows a man (Depp) as he wanders through a hotel and a church, at one point indulging in a threesome with models Jocelyn Binder and Bailee Cowperthwaite.

Johnny also starred in Marilyn‘s “Say10″ music video.

Marilyn is back on tour following his scary stage injury in September.

Watch the video below!