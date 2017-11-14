Mary J. Blige Owns That She's A 'Queen' In Everything She Does

Mary J. Blige made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday evening (November 13) and dished all about earning her title as Queen of Hip-Hop and Soul.

“When I first heard that term I didn’t understand that I was a Queen, I didn’t know what to do with it,” the 46-year-old entertainer told Jimmy. “I didn’t understand that I was Queen until later in my career when I heard my song ‘Family Affair’ on the Country stations. It just didn’t register to me that I was a Queen of anything, I just didn’t take it like that.”

“Now, it’s like yeah I am Queen,” Mary added. “I am Queen of everything that I do and I’m not cocky about it. I feel like I had to earn it, I didn’t understand in the beginning. I can own it now.”

Mary also talked about her role in her latest film Mudbound, which is already gaining much praise – Watch her full interview below!



Mary J. Blige Is Queen of Everything She Does

Click inside to watch the rest of Mary J. Blige’s appearance on The Tonight Show…



Mary J. Blige Went No Makeup and No Eyelashes in Mudbound