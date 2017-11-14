Top Stories
Chad Michael Murray Responds to 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner's Harassment Allegations

Chad Michael Murray Responds to 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner's Harassment Allegations

'Jimmy Fallon' Producer Reveals the Heartbreaking Story Behind Taylor Swift's Unscheduled Performance

'Jimmy Fallon' Producer Reveals the Heartbreaking Story Behind Taylor Swift's Unscheduled Performance

Sam Heughan &amp; Caitriona Balfe React to X-Rated 'Outlander' Subtitle Mishap!

Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe React to X-Rated 'Outlander' Subtitle Mishap!

How Often Do Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West See Their Surrogate?

How Often Do Kim Kardashian & Kanye West See Their Surrogate?

Tue, 14 November 2017 at 12:44 pm

Mary J. Blige Owns That She's A 'Queen' In Everything She Does

Mary J. Blige Owns That She's A 'Queen' In Everything She Does

Mary J. Blige made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday evening (November 13) and dished all about earning her title as Queen of Hip-Hop and Soul.

“When I first heard that term I didn’t understand that I was a Queen, I didn’t know what to do with it,” the 46-year-old entertainer told Jimmy. “I didn’t understand that I was Queen until later in my career when I heard my song ‘Family Affair’ on the Country stations. It just didn’t register to me that I was a Queen of anything, I just didn’t take it like that.”

“Now, it’s like yeah I am Queen,” Mary added. “I am Queen of everything that I do and I’m not cocky about it. I feel like I had to earn it, I didn’t understand in the beginning. I can own it now.”

Mary also talked about her role in her latest film Mudbound, which is already gaining much praise – Watch her full interview below!


Mary J. Blige Is Queen of Everything She Does

Click inside to watch the rest of Mary J. Blige’s appearance on The Tonight Show…


Mary J. Blige Went No Makeup and No Eyelashes in Mudbound
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Andrew Lipovsky; Photos: NBC
Posted to: Mary J Blige

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill's famous friends are demanding his release from prison - TMZ
  • You need to watch Taylor Swift's surprise performance - Just Jared Jr
  • Stephen Amell is supporting his Arrow co-stars after their executive producer is suspended for sexual harassment - TooFab
  • The Lord of the Rings is officially getting a TV series - The Hollywood Reporter
  • There are some new details about The Originals' final season - Just Jared Jr