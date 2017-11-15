Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Looks Chic at Harper's Bazaar Power List of 150 Visionary Women Event

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stepped out in style for the Harper’s Bazaar Power List of 150 Visionary Women event!

The 30-year-old model posed for pics at the cocktail party, sponsored by She’s Mercedes, at Sotheby’s on Wednesday (November 15) in London, England.

She wore a sequined grey blazer dress as well as a sequined pair of purple and black shoes, completing her look with dangling silver earrings.

Rosie looked amazing after just giving birth to her and partner Jason Statham‘s son Jack back in June.

Check out a photo of Rosie going out to eat that same day below.