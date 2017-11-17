Emmy Rossum Praises Stephanie Beatriz's Performance in 'The Light Of The Moon'!

Emmy Rossum strikes a pose on the red carpet while attending the premiere of The Light Of The Moon held at the Laemmle Monica Film Center on Thursday (November 16) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 31-year-old Shameless star was joined at the event by the stars of the flick Stephanie Beatriz and Conrad Ricamora, as well as Stephanie‘s Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-stars Terry Crews and Melissa Fumero and Conrad‘s How to Get Away with Murder castmates Jack Falahee, Aja Naomi King and Matt McGorry, who all stepped out to show their support.

“Just saw @iamstephbeatz in the film THE LIGHT OF THE MOON. She plays a survivor of sexual assault,” Emmy wrote on her Twitter account. “It’s an incredibly vulnerable honest brave performance. Also the microbudget film was written directed produced edited and shot by women. It comes out tomorrow. So go see it.”

The Life of the Moon (Synopsis): After her (Stephanie) world is irrevocably changed, a successful New York City architect struggles to regain intimacy and control in her life – Watch the trailer below!



‘The Light of the Moon’ Official Trailer