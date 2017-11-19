Behati Prinsloo Missing Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017, Sends Message to the Models!

Behati Prinsloo is not walking in the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this year because she is expecting her second child with hubby Adam Levine.

The 28-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel posted a sweet message to all the models walking in the show.

“I still pinch myself!!🧚🏼‍♀️ Tomorrow is the big day. Sending love to all the girls and the entire #vsfashionshow crew, i know what hard work I️t takes for everyone involved to make I️t happen. @victoriassecret I’m there in spirit screaming haha!,” she posted on Instagram.

If you didn’t know, Behati walked in nine consecutive Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows from 2007 until 2015. She skipped last year after giving birth to Dusty Rose Levine in September of 2016.

See photos of Behati from her nine years of VS Fashion Show runways…