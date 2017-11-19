Viola Davis Joins Chadwick Boseman at the American Music Awards 2017

Viola Davis is a vision in white as she arrives at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The 52-year-old Oscar- and Emmy-winning actress was joined on the red carpet by Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.

During the show, Chadwick hit the show to present the award for Pop Rock Duo or Group to Imagine Dragons while Viola introduced Christina Aguilera's tribute to The Bodyguard.

FYI: Viola is wearing a Michael Kors gown.

