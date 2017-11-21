Top Stories
Who Won 'Dancing With the Stars'? Season 25 Winner Revealed!

Nick Carter Accused of Rape by Former Singer Melissa Schuman

Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with John Legend!

Tue, 21 November 2017 at 11:08 pm

'Dancing With the Stars' Announces All-Athletes Season for 2018

Details for the upcoming 26th season of Dancing With the Stars have been revealed and it is set to be an all athletes season!

Host Tom Bergeron made the announcement during the season 25 finale on Tuesday (November 21).

“We’re going to see you in the spring for a special four-week all-athletes edition of Dancing With the Stars!” he said while signing off at the end of the night.

“Ten athletes from all corners of the sports world will be teamed up with the show’s professional dancers and compete on the ballroom floor for a chance to win the coveted Mirrorball trophy,” ABC said in an official statement.

Several athletes have won the show in the past, including NFL players Rashad Jennings, Emmitt Smith, Donald Driver, and Hines Ward, Olympic gymnasts Laurie Hernandez and Shawn Johnson, ice skaters Meryl Davis and Kristi Yamaguchi, race car driver Hélio Castroneves, and speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno.
Photos: ABC
