Tue, 21 November 2017 at 3:35 pm

Diane Kruger Joins 'In the Fade' Director Fatih Akin at Golden Book of Hamburg Signing!

Diane Kruger is all smiles while posing for photographs at the signing of the Golden Book of the City held at Town Hall on Tuesday (November 21) in Hamburg, Germany.

The 41-year-old German-American actress was joined at the event by the Mayor of Hamburg, Olaf Scholz, and director of her upcoming film In the Fade, Fatih Akin.

In the Fade sees Diane playing “Katja, whose life collapses after the death of her husband and son in a bomb attack. The police arrest two suspects, a young neo-Nazi couple, but Katja wants justice,” Deadline reports.

In the Fade hits theaters in the United States on December 27 – Watch the trailer here!


What an honor ! Feel like Hamburg will be my hood from now on 🤘 @fatih_bombero @warnerbros #IntheFade #Nov23rd

A post shared by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on

Credit: Beacher, Bug / ddp; Photos: WENN, Instarimages.com
