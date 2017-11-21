Julia Stiles Announces the Birth of Her First Child!

Julia Stiles and her husband Preston J. Cook have welcomed their first child into the world!

The 36-year-old actress has revealed that she gave birth to Strummer Newcomb Cook on Friday, October 20.

“Strummer Newcomb Cook, born October 20, 2017. Thanks and ever thanks to the extraordinary Doctors, Nurses and staff at Mount Sinai for helping bring this utter joy into our lives. ❤️✨,” Julia wrote on Instagram.

Julia posted a photo of Strummer‘s tiny hand and added, “Hello, World!”

Julia and Preston got married over Labor Day weekend and she jokingly said they had a “shotgun wedding.”