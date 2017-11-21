Top Stories
Nick Carter Accused of Rape by Former Singer Melissa Schuman

Nick Carter Accused of Rape by Former Singer Melissa Schuman

Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with John Legend!

Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with John Legend!

Tue, 21 November 2017 at 7:44 pm

Julia Stiles Announces the Birth of Her First Child!

Julia Stiles Announces the Birth of Her First Child!

Julia Stiles and her husband Preston J. Cook have welcomed their first child into the world!

The 36-year-old actress has revealed that she gave birth to Strummer Newcomb Cook on Friday, October 20.

Strummer Newcomb Cook, born October 20, 2017. Thanks and ever thanks to the extraordinary Doctors, Nurses and staff at Mount Sinai for helping bring this utter joy into our lives. ❤️✨,” Julia wrote on Instagram.

Julia posted a photo of Strummer‘s tiny hand and added, “Hello, World!”

Julia and Preston got married over Labor Day weekend and she jokingly said they had a “shotgun wedding.”

A post shared by Stiley Jay (@missjuliastiles) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Baby, Birth, Celebrity Babies, Julia Stiles, Preston J Cook, Strummer Cook

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Bruno Mars is getting sued because he posted a photo of himself - TMZ
  • Harry Styles rocked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Just Jared Jr
  • Natalie Portman is opening up about her sexual harassment experience - TooFab
  • Seth Meyers is in talks to host the Golden Globes - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nick Jonas is ready to dance his butt off at Joe's wedding - Just Jared Jr