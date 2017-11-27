Cobie Smulders & Taran Killam Celebrated Thanksgiving at the Beach in Cabo!

Cobie Smulders and Taran Killam take a stroll on the beach during their Thanksgiving vacation last week in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The married couple enjoyed a fun vacation with their two young daughters at the new resort, Grand Velas Los Cabos.

Cobie and Taran, both 35, stayed in the Presidential Suite and had their own private pool on the suite’s oceanfront veranda. The actors enjoyed a couples massage at the SE Spa and then their girls joined them for matching mani-pedis.

