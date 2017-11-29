Top Stories
Disney's 'Mulan' Casts Liu Yifei in Title Role!

Megyn Kelly, Al Roker &amp; More NBC Hosts React to Matt Lauer's Firing

Most-Liked Celebrity Instagram Photos of 2017 - See Top 10 List!

Why Did Jennifer Hudson Let David Otunga See Their Son Again?

Wed, 29 November 2017 at 4:48 pm

Matt Lauer Allegedly Exposed Himself to NBC Employee (Report)

More details are emerging about the sexual misconduct allegations against Matt Lauer.

According Variety, the 59-year-old former Today show host exposed himself to an NBC employee and bought an inappropriate gift for another.

During a two-month investigation, three women came forward with allegations against Matt, with one woman saying she was summoned to Matt‘s office, where he dropped his pants.

After she rejected his sexual advances, he reportedly “reprimanded her for not engaging in a sexual act.”

Another female employee explained that Matt gifted her a sex toy and included an explicit note about how he wanted to use it on her.

Matt was also accused of sexual misconduct during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, which was reportedly the catalyst for his firing from his position at NBC.

His Today show co-hosts announced the news with mixed emotions during their live show this morning.

Photos: WENN
