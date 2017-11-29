Top Stories
Disney's 'Mulan' Casts Liu Yifei in Title Role!

Megyn Kelly, Al Roker &amp; More NBC Hosts React to Matt Lauer's Firing

Most-Liked Celebrity Instagram Photos of 2017 - See Top 10 List!

Why Did Jennifer Hudson Let David Otunga See Their Son Again?

Wed, 29 November 2017 at 7:26 pm

'Top Chef' Judge Johnny Iuzzini Accused of Sexual Harassment

Johnny Iuzzini has been accused of sexual harassment and abuse by four former employees in a new Mic report published on Wednesday (November 29).

The 43-year-old pastry chef and former Top Chef: Just Desserts judge is being accused of various abusive acts while working at the Jean-Georges restaurant in New York City, including reportedly sticking his tongue in one pastry chef’s ear on several occasions, who later resigned.

“I am shattered and heartbroken at the thought that any of my actions left members of my team feeling hurt or degraded. More importantly, I am deeply sorry to those who felt hurt. I certainly deny the allegations, as presented to me, that I ever had a drug problem, threw an empty nitrogen canister at anyone or that I left Jean-Georges on anything other than good terms (I provided three months’ notice and maintain a good relationship with chef and mentor Jean-Georges to this day),” he wrote in a statement.

To read the full allegations and Johnny‘s response, head to Mic.com.
