Video of Matt Lauer Making a Lewd Comment to Meredith Vieira in 2006 Resurfaces - Watch

A lewd comment made by Matt Lauer to Meredith Vieira back in 2006 has resurfaced in the wake of the news of his firing by NBC on Wednesday (November 29) due to inappropriate sexual behavior.

In the video, Matt whispers to Meredith: “Pretty sweater. Keep bending over like that. It’s a nice view.”

The comment was made while the show had gone to commercial, however at least one local station apparently stayed on the in-studio feed.

The female co-host in question was originally thought to be Katie Couric as her face isn’t shown, but was later determined by TMZ to be Meredith.

The video comes at the same time as Katie‘s 2012 appearance on What Watch Happens Live makes headlines again, during which she alleged that Matt “pinched her butt a lot.”

