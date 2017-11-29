Top Stories
Disney's 'Mulan' Casts Liu Yifei in Title Role!

Megyn Kelly, Al Roker &amp; More NBC Hosts React to Matt Lauer's Firing

Most-Liked Celebrity Instagram Photos of 2017 - See Top 10 List!

Why Did Jennifer Hudson Let David Otunga See Their Son Again?

Wed, 29 November 2017 at 6:29 pm

Video of Matt Lauer Making a Lewd Comment to Meredith Vieira in 2006 Resurfaces - Watch

A lewd comment made by Matt Lauer to Meredith Vieira back in 2006 has resurfaced in the wake of the news of his firing by NBC on Wednesday (November 29) due to inappropriate sexual behavior.

In the video, Matt whispers to Meredith: “Pretty sweater. Keep bending over like that. It’s a nice view.”

The comment was made while the show had gone to commercial, however at least one local station apparently stayed on the in-studio feed.

The female co-host in question was originally thought to be Katie Couric as her face isn’t shown, but was later determined by TMZ to be Meredith.

The video comes at the same time as Katie‘s 2012 appearance on What Watch Happens Live makes headlines again, during which she alleged that Matt “pinched her butt a lot.”

Watch below.
