Top Stories
Selena Gomez Opens Up About Breaking Up With The Weeknd &amp; Reuniting With Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Breaking Up With The Weeknd & Reuniting With Justin Bieber

Prince George's Handwritten Christmas List for Santa Claus is Too Cute!

Prince George's Handwritten Christmas List for Santa Claus is Too Cute!

Matt Lauer Issues Apology for Sexual Misconduct, Says Some Claims Are 'Untrue'

Matt Lauer Issues Apology for Sexual Misconduct, Says Some Claims Are 'Untrue'

Rihanna Is Getting a Fun Honor in Barbados!

Rihanna Is Getting a Fun Honor in Barbados!

Thu, 30 November 2017 at 6:54 pm

Dwayne Johnson Poses On Top of the World for 'Ebony' Cover!

Dwayne Johnson Poses On Top of the World for 'Ebony' Cover!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s muscles bulge out of his sweater on the cover of Ebony‘s December 2017/January 2018 issue.

The 45-year-old actor, whose movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle hits theaters in December, posed on top of the Shangri-La Hotel in Vancouver while in town shooting his upcoming movie Rampage.

The shoot features photos by Gavin Bond, creative direction by Courtney Walter, an interview by Alicia Quarles, and production by Bianca Grey. Here is what Dwayne shared about black power:

“Black power means influence, identity and respect. The influence part is the ability to influence people in a powerful way. We are finding that out now. Sometimes the loudest voice isn’t necessarily the most influential, but the most positive action is. The other one would be identity. It is invaluable to have a real sense of identity and to know who you are and where you came from and to understand your roots. It lets you move forward in life in a positive way. It’s connected to the most powerful thing. The most powerful thing you can be is yourself,” he said.

“Black power is respect,” he continued. “It’s something we all crave. Respect is given when it’s earned. To me, respect is earned through positive actions. For example, the protests we are seeing with our football players, our athletes. Some view it as a sign of disrespect. I view it as a sign of craving respect. It’s a cry for respect, a call for action to our leaders who have that positive, powerful influence.

For more from The Rock, visit Ebony.com!
Just Jared on Facebook
dwayne johnson ebony cover 01
dwayne johnson ebony cover 02
dwayne johnson ebony cover 03
dwayne johnson ebony cover 04
dwayne johnson ebony cover 05
dwayne johnson ebony cover 06
dwayne johnson ebony cover 07

Photos: Gavin Bond
Posted to: Dwayne Johnson, Magazine, The Rock

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rihanna will be honored with a street named after her in Barbados - TMZ
  • A new villain is heading to The Flash - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim and Khloe Kardashian are feuding over gun control - TooFab
  • Meet the man who deactivated Donald Trump's Twitter account - The Hollywood Reporter
  • All eight Harry Potter films are heading to HBO - Just Jared Jr