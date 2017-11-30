Dwayne Johnson Poses On Top of the World for 'Ebony' Cover!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s muscles bulge out of his sweater on the cover of Ebony‘s December 2017/January 2018 issue.

The 45-year-old actor, whose movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle hits theaters in December, posed on top of the Shangri-La Hotel in Vancouver while in town shooting his upcoming movie Rampage.

The shoot features photos by Gavin Bond, creative direction by Courtney Walter, an interview by Alicia Quarles, and production by Bianca Grey. Here is what Dwayne shared about black power:

“Black power means influence, identity and respect. The influence part is the ability to influence people in a powerful way. We are finding that out now. Sometimes the loudest voice isn’t necessarily the most influential, but the most positive action is. The other one would be identity. It is invaluable to have a real sense of identity and to know who you are and where you came from and to understand your roots. It lets you move forward in life in a positive way. It’s connected to the most powerful thing. The most powerful thing you can be is yourself,” he said.

“Black power is respect,” he continued. “It’s something we all crave. Respect is given when it’s earned. To me, respect is earned through positive actions. For example, the protests we are seeing with our football players, our athletes. Some view it as a sign of disrespect. I view it as a sign of craving respect. It’s a cry for respect, a call for action to our leaders who have that positive, powerful influence.

