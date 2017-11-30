'Thoroughbreds' Releases Official Trailer Co-Starring the Late Anton Yelchin - Watch Now

The new official trailer for Thoroughbreds is here, which you can watch right now!

The Cory Finley-directed film co-stars Olivia Cooke, Anya Taylor-Joy, Paul Sparks and the late Anton Yelchin in one of his final roles before his untimely death.

Here’s a plot summary: childhood friends Lily and Amanda reconnect in suburban Connecticut after years of growing apart. Though they initially seem completely at odds, the pair bond over Lily’s contempt for her oppressive stepfather, Mark, and as their friendship grows, they begin to bring out one another’s most destructive tendencies. Their ambitions lead them to hire a local hustler, Tim, and take matters into their own hands to set their lives straight.

The movie hits theaters on March 9, 2018. Watch the trailer below!