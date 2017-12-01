Top Stories
Jay Z Gets Candid About Cheating on Beyonce

Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Joins Her on the Red Carpet!

Kaley Cuoco is Engaged to Karl Cook - Watch Her Emotional Reaction!

Rihanna Is Getting a Fun Honor in Barbados!

Fri, 01 December 2017 at 8:30 am

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Birthday with Pan Am-Themed Party - Look Inside!

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Birthday with Pan Am-Themed Party - Look Inside!

Chrissy Teigen celebrated her birthday on Thursday night (November 30) with a fun birthday party themed around the classic airline Pan Am.

The 32-year-old pregnant model channeled Jackie Kennedy Onassis in a pink top and skirt while her husband John Legend dressed the part as well.

Some of the famous guests at the party included Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kris Jenner, and hairstylist Jen Atkin. They all played bingo and Kanye was the winner!

“Welcome to Chrissy’s Pan Am flight! We don’t know where we’re going, we don’t know what we’re doing but we don’t care. Thank you all for dressing up, I felt like an ass for making you guys do this,” she told her guests. “This is a more intimate gathering than what we have at the house and stuff. You guys mean so much to us, me especially. We love you guys!”

Chrissy‘s cake was in the shape of a Nintendo Switch with the character Mario on it!

15+ pictures from inside Chrissy Teigen‘s birthday party…

Photos: BackGrid USA, Snapchat
