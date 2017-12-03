John Cena Wears Horns at the 'Ferdinand' Screening in London!

John Cena is in a playful mood on the red carpet!

The 40-year-old wrestler and voice of Ferdinand the Bull in the upcoming Ferdinand attended the special screening at BFI Southbank on Sunday (December 3) in London, England.

John rocked some Christmas-themed Ferdinand horns while posing for photos alongside the cast and crew of the upcoming animated movie, including director Carlos Saldanha.

Ferdinand, which also also co-stars the voies of Kate McKinnon, Anthony Anderson and Bobby Cannavale, will be released in theaters on December 15.